Richard Barnett denied travel request to travel more than 50 miles from Gravette

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge has denied Richard Barnett, the man who participated in the riot at the Capitol and was pictured in Nancy Pelosi’s office, a request that would allow him to travel more than 50 miles from Gravette.

In a court appearance on June 15, Richard Barnett’s attorney requested that travel restrictions be eased so he can travel to buy and sell antique cars. The attorneys wanted the radius increased to 200-250 miles.

The ruling states, “the Court is not persuaded that the Defendant cannot pursue gainful employment within a 50-mile radius of his home as permitted by the current conditions.”.

The court also denied Barnett’s request to engage in overnight travel after pre-trial services stated concerns regarding the logistics of supervision.

Barnett’s next court appearance will be on August 24 at 9 a.m.

Richard Barnett’s condition of release is stated below:

  • Home detention; must remain at his Gravette home
  • Wear an ankle location monitor
  • Not allowed to possess firearms or any other weapons
  • Passport has been revoked and is not allowed to get a new one
  • Not allowed to travel outside of a 50-mile area from his Gravette home
  • No associating with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection

