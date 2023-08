WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Richard Barnett begins his prison sentence today.

Barnett became infamous for his role in the January 6 insurrection. He was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Barnett will serve 4.5 years for eight crimes including theft of government property and civil disorder. He filed an appeal for that sentence.