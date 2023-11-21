WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The lawyers of a Gravette man convicted on eight insurrection charges filed a briefing schedule for his appeal on November 20.

According to court documents, Richard “BigO” Barnett’s lawyers request that the Court set a briefing schedule due on February 20, 2024.

The documents say Barnett’s team has all the transcripts necessary for the appeal, and that his counsel requested 90 days to prepare the opening brief.

Barnett was found guilty on January 23 of eight federal charges in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol including theft of government property and civil disorder.

Barnett was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in May, and filed an appeal in June. He has been in prison since August.