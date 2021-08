WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Richard Barnett will appear in federal court August 24.

The Gravette man is facing several charges for taking part in the Capitol insurrection January 6.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts of his indictment including aiding and abetting, and theft of government property.

In addition to Barnett, two other Arkansans are being charged in the riot at the capitol on January 6, Jon Mott of Yellville and Peter Stager of Conway.