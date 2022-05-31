As our viewers may know, our morning meteorologist Rick Katzfey is saying goodbye to KNWA/FOX24 after 20 years in television and 9 years with the station.

Rick has been watching the weather both professionally and non-professionally for over 50 years.

Rick first became interested in the weather when he was only 5-years-old. “I was forecasting weather for my parents and others when I was 12, back then we had little technology available so I had to rely on reading the clouds,” he said. At 14, Rick began his public service work by calling in rainfall amounts to a local Kansas radio station. From age 14 to age 21, Rick kept a daily almanac of weather conditions for the Hesper community in Kansas.

Rick has chased numerous storms and has videotaped several tornadoes, even coming within a mile of one destructive twister. He is the recipient of the prestigious Emmy Award, television’s highest honor, for Outstanding Achievement in a Weathercast and was recently awarded the 2014 Heart of America Award from the Kansas City Press Club.

Rick even had the pleasure to join 100 of the top meteorologists in the country at the White House where he met the president and vice president to discuss environmental issues.

He loves getting out in the community and meeting people for live remote broadcasts. He also enjoys sharing his enthusiasm about the weather with the community while speaking at civic clubs and local schools. You can see his enthusiasm shine bright each morning he’s on television.

However, family is very important to Rick and this is the primary reason he is stepping away — to spend time with his beautiful wife Donna and their three kids Mackenzie, Nicholas, Carson, and their grandchildren.

We asked our viewers to send in messages for Rick and tell us how much he has meant to them as a viewer during his tenure here at KNWA.

You can find some of those below:

We just cannot imagine the mornings without him! We wish Rick all the best in his next endeavor, whether he’s retiring, or going elsewhere. We love you Rick, Godspeed, take care, and we will never forget you! Love and Prayers. Mary Ann and Dr. George McCrary, Fayetteville, Ark.

Every morning I wake up with a smile on my face because of Crystal, Perry and Rick! Today was the exception. You made me cry, Rick! KNWA finally has the best morning team ever and now you are leaving us! Rick, you will definitely be missed! Nancy Chaney

Meeting Rick and his beautiful wife was such a wonderful experience at Olive Garden where I work. I had the honor of serving them and really look forward to seeing them again. Happy Retirement, Rick. I’ll miss seeing you every morning but wish you all the happiness and relaxation you deserve. Annette Dempster

Hope you enjoy your retirement, Rick. I’m originally from Kansas City, Kansas and lived in Gardner, Kansas for around 18 years before moving to Fayetteville in 2011. Good luck and again, enjoy your retirement. ROCK CHALK JAYHAWK Ron Walker Sr.

Wow, what a shock to hear of your retirement but so happy for you! You’ve always been a morning ritual in our home as we know you’re extremely reliable with your forecast and it’s been fun to watch you interact with the rest of the morning crew at KNWA. While I can’t see behind the scenes, I’m pretty confident that you are also a wonderful mentor to those you work with. Enjoy the next part of your journey in life, it’s well deserved. Renee Roberts

What a chemistry this morning show has had with Rick. I’ve watched the show since arriving from California last November and it has become a part of my morning. Always bringing a smile. Good luck to your future, Rick. I’ll miss the positive energy you emit. Bob Freitas

When the Springdale tornado hit, Rick was the first to report insulation was falling at Hickory Creek, indicating there was a serious threat to lives and property. Thank you, Rick for your years of dedication and service to our area. Phillip Maness

I will miss Rick very much. He is the best weather person on all the local stations and also a very nice person, if I’m any judge of character. I hope our paths cross in the future. Dwain Langdon

Rick Katzfey will be missed by his beloved KNWA/FOX24 family, but we wish him the absolute best as he heads into retirement.