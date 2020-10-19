“Riding for Biden” event takes place in Rogers

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on the Supreme Court at The Queen Theater, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group supporting the Democratic presidential candidate hosted a “Riding for Biden” event Saturday.

People drove through the city with window signs and flags in support of the former vice president’s campaign.

Aaron Clarke is a community activist and he had a hand in putting the event together.

“This is a very conservative area, and I don’t think there’s a lot of progressive minds in the area, so I just want to give the light and bring the progressive minds and the progressive candidates a platform to kind of speak on,” he said.

Along with the driving portion of the event, there was also a community picnic.

