Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rift Valley Foundation announced Monday it is hosting an adult easter egg hunt fundraiser in Fayetteville’s Entertainment District on Saturday, April 16th.

The fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. at C4 Bar and Lounge. Participants will look for eggs filled with

prizes such as gift cards, cash, passes to golf and movies, cooking gear, raffle tickets to win televisions, Airpods, and a surround sound system, a press release said.

After the initial egg hunt, participants will visit other area bars and businesses to find prizes.

“We are excited to plan a fundraiser that benefits families in Kenya,” said Shenan Boit, Secretary

for The Rift Valley Foundation. “The proceeds from this event will build toilets and shower areas

for women and their children in Kenya.”

The Rift Valley Foundation is made up entirely of volunteers, allowing all funds raised to go

directly to the people who need them the most, the release noted.

Price of the event is $40 and participants must be at least 21 years or older to register. Registration is limited to the first 150 people.

For more information about the event, including a list of prizes and participating bars, visit http://riftvalleyfoundation.weebly.com/adult-easter-egg-hunt.html