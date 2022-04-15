FAIRFIELD BAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grammy Award-winning country and bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs will be headlining The Ozark Moonshine and Music Festival at Fairfield Bay’s Entertainment District on November 4-5.

According to a news release from the festival, event-goers will be able to carry alcohol as they enjoy the weekend’s activities.

The Entertainment District is in the mall area outside of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Fairfield Bay.

The festival will feature additional musical performances, vendors and art from Arkansas artists, food, contests, carnival rides, and games as well as tastings from distilleries across the state, according to the release.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Van Buren County Children’s Advocacy Alliance, which provides coordinated guidance, treatment, and support for child victims of abuse and neglect.

Ticket information will become available when the event draws closer. For more information about the Ozark Moonshine and Music Festival, go to FFBConference.com/moonshine or call 501-884-4202.