FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With high prices at the pump, some people fear their gas is being stolen right out of their cars.

Brandi Leichliter said she grew up in the neighborhood on Ashwood Avenue and used to leave her doors unlocked without any worries, but now, she said it’s scary how much people will take if everything isn’t locked down.

“We’ve got somebody that just keeps coming through the neighborhood, and stealing everybody’s gas,” said Leichliter.

Dwight Leichliter said he just finished repairing his box truck after people drilled the gas right out of the tank.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said drilling into the tank is the only way to do it for newer cars.

“They are built with a valve inside the gas tank that’s for impact, for accidents, so gas doesn’t leak, but it also would stop an individual from siphoning gas out of your gas tank,” Sergeant Murphy.

Another way people commit gas theft is by leaving without paying at the pump or creating fake credit cards to use at gas stations.

Leichliter said they aren’t the only ones falling victim to gas theft in the area. They named off multiple of their neighbors that were having issues with this as well.

Sergeant Murphy said the Leichliters didn’t report the theft, but a crime like this would warrant a felony charge. He also has advice for those wanting to avoid this happening to them.

“Park in a well lit area,” said Sergeant Murphy. “Park in an area where there’s lots of foot traffic, so if they see something occurring around your vehicle, they will contact police or at least set the alarm that something’s going on.”

Right now, Sergeant Murphy said no reports of gas theft have come into Fayetteville police lately.

For those in the River Valley though, the Van Buren Police gets calls about gas theft at least once a week. The Fort Smith Police Department said it’s looking into a case where the victim said someone siphoned some gas from their car as well.