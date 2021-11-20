Rising case numbers going into Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 case numbers are once again on the rise here in the Natural State, and it has health officials even more concerned about the upcoming holiday season.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, says this most recent surge in COVID-19 cases we’re noticing here in Arkansas can be directly attributed to the relaxing of guidelines in school settings.

Friday the state case count increased by more than cases, an increase we haven’t seen since September.

Dr. Dillaha says children are notorious for spreading respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19 and the flu.

She explains 30% of our active cases today are in these school-age children, and she worries large family gatherings for Thanksgiving could put us in an even worse situation.

“We all really want to be together, but we want to do it safely and do it in a way of course that doesn’t bring harm to other people,” says Dr. Dillaha.

Dr. Dillaha says families looking to have a safe holiday get-together should make sure anyone feeling at all under the weather stays home.

She adds making sure gatherings are in well-ventilated rooms with limited numbers are good ideas as well.