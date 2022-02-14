FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith Area wants to put a stop to domestic violence.

The United Way hosted its seventh annual Rising in the River Valley event to bring awareness and educate the community about sexual assault and domestic abuse cases in the area.

“When we look at COVID-19 and the impact that that’s had, that it’s really raised the number of that in our community,” President and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area Shea Foldvary said. “So, it’s prevention against that. It’s really educating the community against those two harsh topics.”

In the U.S., statistics show one in three girls and one in seven boys will be sexually abused by the time they turn 18. One in five women are survivors of rape, and on average, three women are killed by a current or former partner each day in the U.S.

Victims of abuse can call the Crisis Intervention Center 24/7 hotline at (800) 359-0056.