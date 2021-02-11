Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated booking photo from the Antioch, Ill., Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse. Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday, Feb. 3, 20201, for a new arrest warrant for Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin, after he apparently violated his bail conditions. (Antioch Police Department/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer faces a judge Thursday with prosecutors asking that he be re-arrested.

Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address.

They’ve asked a judge to order his arrest and hike his bond by $200,000.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys say threats have forced Rittenhouse into hiding and they offered to give prosecutors his address if it stays under seal.

Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn’t presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

