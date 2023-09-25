CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ritter Communications announces on September 25 a $3.5 million investment to bring RightFiber services to Centerton neighborhoods.

According to a press release, RightFiber construction areas will be notified as services are available by door tags, mail, yard signs and door-to-door team members.

Visit RigtFiber.com to check availability and learn more about the service options offered.

“We’re excited to expand RightFiber into the Centerton area alongside the full suite of reliable 100% fiber business telecom services we’ve offered in Northwest Arkansas for the last few years,” said Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse. “Families looking for dependable, high-speed internet will have the ability to choose the speed and services that best meet the needs of their home at affordable rates.”

“Centerton is a wonderful place for families to call home,” said Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards. “The services Ritter Communications is bringing our community will ensure families have access to all they need to learn and play.”