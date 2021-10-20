River City Bistro in Fort Smith partners with Arkansas Family Alliance after mother, son killed in attack

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River City Bistro is partnering with Arkansas Family Alliance after one of its employees and her son were killed by domestic violence.

According to a post made on the restaurant’s Facebook page, people can make donations on the organization’s website that will assist in funeral expenses and expenses associated with meeting the needs of the employee’s other children.

Arkansas Family Alliance provides assistance to families in crisis. The organization’s website says it helps keep families together, trains foster and adoptive parents for parenting challenges, and works to keep them in a family.

