River Valley city, health leader provide COVID-19 update

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, along with other city and health leaders, gave the River Valley a COVID-19 update.

McGill wanted to address the ongoing health crisis, and the situation in the surrounding areas.

“We’ve lost close to 120 residents and citizens that live in this river valley and i pointed out earlier that’s far too many. but by the same token, our hospitals and medical facilities are managing,” Mayor George McGill said.

He says while medical facilities are managing, the community needs to do their part to make sure critical care continues.

“We must keep in mind that we must protect those facilities, we must protect the staffing if we anticipate or expect them to deliver the services that we are accustomed to,” he said.

McGill and other leaders continued to stress the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask.