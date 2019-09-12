River Valley doctor pleads guilty to running a “pill mill”

Pennsylvania Dr. Raymond Kraynak was indicted Thursday, December 21, 2017 on 19 counts, including charges regarding the deaths of five patients he had prescribed opioids to, according to the Department of Justice.

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA) — One of two River Valley doctors accused of running a “pill mill” has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Dr. Donald Hinderliter, a licensed medical practitioner in the State of Arkansas, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 10 to distributing a controlled substance.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on a later date.

Hinderliter owned and worked at Hinderliter Pain Clinic in Barling, which was boasted as a “pain management clinic”.

He prescribed opioids and benzodiazepines to more than 150 people, oftentimes not for a legitimate medical purpose and not in the usual course of professional practice, court documents state.





