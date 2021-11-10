River Valley drug traffickers sentenced to over 206 combined years in prison

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 22 members of a River Valley-based drug organization are now sentenced to prison after a year-long investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a press release.

According to the document, the arrests also led agencies to seize approximately 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 15 firearms, and $146,687 worth of drug money from the organization led by Manuel “Chuy” De Jesus Perez-Echeverria.

Members of the organization and their charges are sentenced as follows:

Alexis Tirado , 27, sentenced to 15 years BOP and $100 special assessment for aiding and abetting in the distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Emmanuel Miranda , 25, sentenced to six years and six months BOP and $100 special assessment for conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Israel Miranda-Zapata , 30, sentenced to nine years BOP and $100 special assessment for conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Brenda Golden Day , 36, sentenced to five years BOP and $100 special assessment for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Manuel "Chuy" De Jesus Perez-Echeverria , 36, sentenced to 30 years BOP, $100 special assessment, and $20,000 fine for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Humberto "Beto" Acosta-Martinez , 33, sentenced to four years BOP, $100 special assessment, $300 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Shaun Michael Easton , 40, sentenced to nine years BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Julio Ivan Enriquez-Munoz , 41, sentenced to four years, three months BOP, $100 special assessment, $400 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Alberto Ledesma , 43, sentenced to 15 years, eight months BOP, $100 special assessment and $2,900 fine for distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Efrain Maciel-Martinez , 54, sentenced to six years, six months BOP, $100 special assessment, $300 fine for possession of more than 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Makayla Nicole Martin , 22, sentenced to five years, three months BOP, $100 special assessment and $1,400 fine for money laundering.

Traye Everett Martin, 26, sentenced to four years, nine months BOP, $100 special assessment, $1,400 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Nicholas "Nico" Moron-Rivera , 29, plead guilty on September 16, 2021 to distribution of methamphetamine. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Julie Ann Pyles , 42, sentenced to six years, six months BOP, $100 special assessment, $1,400 fine for money laundering.

Paula Lynne Rider , 58 sentenced to seven years, three months BOP, $100 special assessment and a $900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Ezequiel Rodriguez , 43, sentenced to 210 months BOP, $100 special assessment, $14,653.19 in restitution to the DEA for methamphetamine laboratory cleanup/abatement for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Ronal Salinas , 24, sentenced to two years, nine months BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Benjamin Valdez , 38, sentenced to 21 years, 10 months BOP, $100 special assessment and a $5,000 fine for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Amber Renee Vance , 35, sentenced to 10 years, 10 months BOP and a $100 special assessment for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Richard James Vineyard , 33, sentenced to 10 years BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Emily Elizabeth Williams , 31, sentenced to five years, 10 months BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

, 31, sentenced to five years, 10 months BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Michael Dean Wilson, 38, sentenced to nine years, two months BOP, $100 special assessment, $1900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Carter prosecuted the case for the United States.