River Valley drug traffickers sentenced to over 206 combined years in prison

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 22 members of a River Valley-based drug organization are now sentenced to prison after a year-long investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a press release.

According to the document, the arrests also led agencies to seize approximately 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 15 firearms, and $146,687 worth of drug money from the organization led by Manuel “Chuy” De Jesus Perez-Echeverria.

Members of the organization and their charges are sentenced as follows:

  • Alexis Tirado, 27, sentenced to 15 years BOP and $100 special assessment for aiding and abetting in the distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.
  • Emmanuel Miranda, 25, sentenced to six years and six months BOP and $100 special assessment for conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.
  • Israel Miranda-Zapata, 30, sentenced to nine years BOP and $100 special assessment for conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.
  • Brenda Golden Day, 36, sentenced to five years BOP and $100 special assessment for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.
  • Manuel “Chuy” De Jesus Perez-Echeverria, 36, sentenced to 30 years BOP, $100 special assessment, and $20,000 fine for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Humberto “Beto” Acosta-Martinez, 33, sentenced to four years BOP, $100 special assessment, $300 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Shaun Michael Easton, 40, sentenced to nine years BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.
  • Julio Ivan Enriquez-Munoz, 41, sentenced to four years, three months BOP, $100 special assessment, $400 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Alberto Ledesma, 43, sentenced to 15 years, eight months BOP, $100 special assessment and $2,900 fine for distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
  • Efrain Maciel-Martinez, 54, sentenced to six years, six months BOP, $100 special assessment, $300 fine for possession of more than 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
  • Makayla Nicole Martin, 22, sentenced to five years, three months BOP, $100 special assessment and $1,400 fine for money laundering.
  • Traye Everett Martin, 26, sentenced to four years, nine months BOP, $100 special assessment, $1,400 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Nicholas “Nico” Moron-Rivera, 29, plead guilty on September 16, 2021 to distribution of methamphetamine. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
  • Julie Ann Pyles, 42, sentenced to six years, six months BOP, $100 special assessment, $1,400 fine for money laundering.
  • Paula Lynne Rider, 58 sentenced to seven years, three months BOP, $100 special assessment and a $900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.           
  • Ezequiel Rodriguez, 43, sentenced to 210 months BOP, $100 special assessment, $14,653.19 in restitution to the DEA for methamphetamine laboratory cleanup/abatement for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Ronal Salinas, 24, sentenced to two years, nine months BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.
  • Benjamin Valdez, 38, sentenced to 21 years, 10 months BOP, $100 special assessment and a $5,000 fine for distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine.
  • Amber Renee Vance, 35, sentenced to 10 years, 10 months BOP and a $100 special assessment for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Richard James Vineyard, 33, sentenced to 10 years BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Emily Elizabeth Williams, 31, sentenced to five years, 10 months BOP, $100 special assessment, $900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
  • Michael Dean Wilson, 38, sentenced to nine years, two months BOP, $100 special assessment, $1900 fine for conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Carter prosecuted the case for the United States.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers