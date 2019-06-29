River Valley flood victims: get rebuilding tips at home improvement store

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Flood victims who are rebuilding their homes can now get get a free hazard mitigation consultation from a local home improvement store.

Starting Friday, FEMA representatives will be at Yeager Ace Hardware to answer questions about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage.

Topics will include flood insurance and elevating utilities. Most of it will be geared towards do-it-yourself projects and general contractors.

“We’ve had a lot of questions on mold. Things you can do to reduce that in the future would be better insulation, consider different drywall, get something water resistant,” says Allen Morgan, Community Education and Outreach Specialist for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Branch.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be at Yeager Ace Hardware from now until Tuesday, July 2.

Hours: Fri. June 28: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. June 29: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun. June 30: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

Mon. July 1-Tues. July 2: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Address: Yeager Ace Hardware

4910 Jenny Lind Road

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Flood survivors can still register for FEMA assistance through August 7 online or over the phone.