River Valley Food bank feeds those in need for Thanksgiving

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Food Bank gave away Thanksgiving meals for those in need in Fort Smith Saturday.

The giveaway was put together by the food bank along with the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council.

Tracy Engel of the River Valley Food Bank says the need for meals has increased by 55% from 14 million pounds to 18 million.

“The need is just amazing. You have more people laid off due to COVID and just about everybody knows someone or has been affected themselves,” Engel said.

Along with a turkey, the meals came with cranberries, milk, produce and a pecan pie.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers