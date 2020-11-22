River Valley Food bank feeds those in need for Thanksgiving

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Food Bank gave away Thanksgiving meals for those in need in Fort Smith Saturday.

The giveaway was put together by the food bank along with the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council.

Tracy Engel of the River Valley Food Bank says the need for meals has increased by 55% from 14 million pounds to 18 million.

“The need is just amazing. You have more people laid off due to COVID and just about everybody knows someone or has been affected themselves,” Engel said.

Along with a turkey, the meals came with cranberries, milk, produce and a pecan pie.