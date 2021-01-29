River Valley food bank gives away 32,000 pounds of pet food

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The River Valley Regional Food Bank, with Feeding America and PetSmart, gave away 32,000 pounds of dog and cat food.

After first distributing to rescue agencies from around the River Valley, the Food Bank opened up for the general public as a pop-up pantry for pet food.

For many people who have a special bond with their animals, today’s pet food drive represents a huge relief and perhaps makes the difference between keeping their pet at home or giving them away.

“People are attached to their animals. For people in the area to also be able to receive pet food, that means they can keep their animals and don’t have to give them up because they feel like they can’t afford them,” The Artemis Project treasurer Elizabeth Johnson said.

Today’s pet food drive was also a huge help to organizations like the Artemis Project, which can now reallocate resources to vet expenses or transportation for rescued animals.