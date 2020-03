FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Food Bank is helping feed senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

60 emergency food boxes and watermelons were donated to the Van Buren Housing Authority today.

Justin Bates with the food bank says with the uncertainty of COVID-19, it’s important for everyone to ban together and help our neighbors.

“This is a time when we really need to step up. We’re always here for our community but this is the time,” Bates says.