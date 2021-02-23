River Valley Food Bank hosts food distribution event after winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Those struggling to keep food on the table got some extra help from the community.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank held its commodities distribution food bank today.

The program works to improve the health of low income families and elderly that may need help getting food.

The pandemic and the recent winter weather has made it difficult to get food out, but food bank director Tracey Engle said they are grateful to help out when they can.

“At the end of the day we make sure to get the job done and we feed the clients that are in need and we do the best we can for our community and we love our jobs,” she said.

Some of the food that was given out included chicken, milk, and fruit.