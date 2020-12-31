River Valley food bank hosts New Year’s Eve food giveaway

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local business and a food bank are helping Northwest Arkansans kick off the new year with some food.

Stuart Rowland, owner of Stu’s Clean Cookin’, is donating 1,700 meals to the River Valley Regional Food Bank on New Year’s Eve.

In addition to the donated meals, Food Bank Director Tracy Engel said Rowland is joining her advisory council.

He knows a lot about nutrition so it’s good to have someone in the house that really supports the food bank and loves their community at the same time. I don’t know if you’ve ever had his meals but they’re amazing and I’m just excited that the community is gonna get to see how great Stu’s Clean Cookin’ is and that he’s partnered with the food bank is just a double plus for us today. Tracy Engel

Stu’s Clean Cookin’ provided meals of brisket, chicken, and pulled pork.