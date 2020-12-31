River Valley food bank hosts New Year’s Eve food giveaway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOOD BANK_1457995961352.jpg

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local business and a food bank are helping Northwest Arkansans kick off the new year with some food.

Stuart Rowland, owner of Stu’s Clean Cookin’, is donating 1,700 meals to the River Valley Regional Food Bank on New Year’s Eve.

In addition to the donated meals, Food Bank Director Tracy Engel said Rowland is joining her advisory council.

He knows a lot about nutrition so it’s good to have someone in the house that really supports the food bank and loves their community at the same time. I don’t know if you’ve ever had his meals but they’re amazing and I’m just excited that the community is gonna get to see how great Stu’s Clean Cookin’ is and that he’s partnered with the food bank is just a double plus for us today.

Tracy Engel

Stu’s Clean Cookin’ provided meals of brisket, chicken, and pulled pork.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers