River Valley Food Bank to give thousands of pounds of protein to local families

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In more local news, thousands of pounds of protein are given to families in need in Fort Smith.

Ok Foods donated nearly 160,000 pounds of chicken to the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

That comes down to more than 320,000 meals.

Not only is the food bank fighting hunger, but it also paid its volunteers making the giveaway a win-win according to its Director Tracy Engel.

“A lot of these volunteers had been furloughed workers or their hours had been cut back so with the grant that we got through Feeding America we’re able to pay a lot of these volunteers today.

They’re out here, they’re not only helping our community but they’re also getting something in return,” Engel said.

In today’s giveaway, each family received a 40-pound box of frozen chicken products.