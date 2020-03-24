River Valley foodbank in need of donations

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local food bank is helping serve hundreds of families in the River Valley and now it’s asking for your help.

Tracy Engel, Dir. of the River Valley Regional Food Bank, said right now due to COVID-19 restrictions, several area food banks have suspended their operations and the few that have remained open are struggling to gather resources like volunteers and donations.

“We do see some of even our bigger pantries that have closed due to their volunteers being elderly or having an underlying condition. They just can’t be around the public so it’s putting a strain on those pantries that are open in the community and they’re seeing a bigger need,” Engel said.

Visit their website or call at (479) 785-0582 to find out more information like how to donate.