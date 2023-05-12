VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Tyson plant will open its doors for a final time today, as it closes for good leaving hundreds of employees out of a job.

“More than 900 employees will be losing their jobs,” Debbie Faubus-Kendrick said.

The Crawford County Adult Education Center says their offices will be baring open arms to provide resources for the displaced Tyson workers in their community.

Debbie Faubus-Kendrick the director at the Crawford County ED says they offer help on resumes, job applications, computer programming, workforce programs, housing, and financial help.

“We can help them with food, clothing whatever they need and if we can be of assistance and if we don’t have it we probably know somebody that does; because some of them had been there 30 to 35 years and that is a long time to be with one company and now they’re having to think about another way of life,” Faubus-Kendrick said.

Tyson released a statement below regarding the closing of the Van Buren plant:



We’ve remained in regular communication with our Van Buren team, including meeting with them to listen to their concerns and ensure they have resources and assistance available to them, including a $1,000 stay-on bonus for all team members who remain with Tyson Foods until the plant closes.

We’re offering team members relocation assistance with financial incentives up to $15,000, while also ensuring they have the option to apply for open positions where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities. To date, we’ve had 47 team members accept open roles at Tyson Foods.

Team members with unused vacation or holiday time earned prior to the plant’s closing will be paid in full.

We’re working closely with state and local officials, including the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and others, to connect all team members who choose not to relocate with resources available to them in their local community, including coordinating a job fair with more than 73 potential employers and businesses where 250 team members found employment. The last day of operations in Van Buren will be May 12, 2023.

Debbie says there is also a mental health provider on staff at their facility to help anyone get through this difficult time.

“I don’t want people to be ashamed because they lost their job because it’s not their fault,” Faubus-Kendrick said.

For any additional information to find job resources at the Crawford County Adult Education Center you can visit their website or their social media.