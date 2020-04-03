River Valley leaders discuss COVID-19 response efforts

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley leaders provided up-to-date information regarding operational plans and services for the residents of the River Valley.

County Judges, Mayors, the City of Fort Smith, Fort Smith Public Schools District, River Valley Community Organizations Leaders, and the Medical Director for FSEMS and SWEMS had a closed press conference on April 3.

This press conference was not open to the public due to guidance set forth from the Office of Governor Asa Hutchinson.

All attendees were screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry.