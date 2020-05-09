River Valley leaders race to return to normal as state reopens

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley is racing to return to normal.

In a press conference today several community leaders spoke on the region’s readiness to move forward as the state begins to reopen.

Fort Smith Administrator Carl Geffken said city operations will be back at full capacity beginning Monday.

He said while parks are open equipment like playgrounds are not.

He also spoke on the city’s budget.

He said it’s being reduced based on projected sales tax reductions and if need be the city’s rainy day fund will help balance the budget.

“An initial projection that says our sales tax will be reduced between 7% and 11% but again, that’s only a projection. That was early on,” he said.

Geffken mentioned even when businesses do reopen, they need to follow state guidelines on social distancing and other health directives.

Mayor George McGill also spoke during today’s briefing.

He touted the high volume of people in the area who are self-reporting for the 2020 census.