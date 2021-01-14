River Valley planning first international film festival

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plans are in the works for the River Valley’s first international film festival.

The board of directors for the River Valley Film Society announced the details today.

This fall, “Through Their Eyes” will celebrate the diverse experiences of Native Americans and people of color.

The two-day event will happen on August 13-14 and will include panel discussions, film, music, and more.

There are 8 different categories, including documentary, short film, and music video.

Executive director of the film festival, Dr. Brandon Chase says it’s an exciting time to bring the world to the River Valley. He says, “It’s an opportunity to bring the world and show the world what we’re doing here because Fort Smith and the River Valley is a very special place and what’s going on here… people need to see.”

“5 star productions” and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith are some of the sponsors that will provide scholarships and cash prizes for winners.

Submissions will be accepted from February until June.