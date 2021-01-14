River Valley planning first international film festival

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plans are in the works for the River Valley’s first international film festival.

The board of directors for the River Valley Film Society announced the details today.

This fall, “Through Their Eyes” will celebrate the diverse experiences of Native Americans and people of color.

The two-day event will happen on August 13-14 and will include panel discussions, film, music, and more.

There are 8 different categories, including documentary, short film, and music video.

Executive director of the film festival, Dr. Brandon Chase says it’s an exciting time to bring the world to the River Valley. He says, “It’s an opportunity to bring the world and show the world what we’re doing here because Fort Smith and the River Valley is a very special place and what’s going on here… people need to see.”

“5 star productions” and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith are some of the sponsors that will provide scholarships and cash prizes for winners.

Submissions will be accepted from February until June.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers