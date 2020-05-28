River Valley police chief sends message of solidarity following George Floyd’s death

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley police chief sends a message of solidarity and frustration following the police-involved death of George Floyd an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
Following his arrest in which an officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for over five minutes while he struggled to breathe.
Four officers were on the scene during the arrest all of whom have been fired.
Greenwood police chief Lt. William Dawson called the death of George Floyd a crime saying the actions of the police officer are the destruction of what being an officer stands for.
We as protectors can not tolerate the destruction of a reputation that us good cops spent careers to build. My training taught me about positional asphyxia. Something that should of been a concern for those on that scene. I can say that it angered me to watch the video myself. Even made me sick. It should not happen and shouldn’t be tolerated. Love, compassion, and a firm belief in unity is what is required to push us all forward.Lt. William Dawson