River Valley police chief sends message of solidarity following George Floyd’s death

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley police chief sends a message of solidarity and frustration following the police-involved death of George Floyd an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Following his arrest in which an officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for over five minutes while he struggled to breathe.

Four officers were on the scene during the arrest all of whom have been fired.

Greenwood police chief Lt. William Dawson called the death of George Floyd a crime saying the actions of the police officer are the destruction of what being an officer stands for.