FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley Pride is working to plan a Pride Festival for October in Fort Smith.

President of River Valley Pride Daniel Rucky says the festival will include booths, bands and drag performances. Rucky said the event will be a great way to show support for the LGBTQ+ community in the River Valley.

“To show the community who we are and not just let the news try to say who we are and what it is that we stand for when we can happily do it ourselves in a way that invites the community to be part of everything,” Rucky said.

Rucky said the group hopes to also plan events throughout the year such as a prom or gala for Pride month.

“It’s really our celebration or our chance to be who we are and take the shame and everything we had been taught we were supposed to fear and turn it around and say no, I’m not going to live in shame for how I am. It’s never been a choice. It’s who we are,” Rucky said.