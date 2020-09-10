River Valley Regional Food Bank hosts community food giveaway

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizations in our community are coming together to help fight those in need.

Today, the River Valley Regional Food Bank, in partnership with Tyson Foods, hosted a community food giveaway.

40,000 pounds of chicken were donated by Tyson and it was distributed along with proteins to people in the area who needed it the most.

“We have anywhere from college kids that are needing this assistance to people that had really nice jobs six months ago. So we are just here to help,” said Tracy Engel, River Valley Regional Food Bank director.

The giveaway was in celebration of Hunger Action day.