FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in the River Valley say they’re cutting back to help save gas and money.

As gas prices continue to climb, residents are hoping there is some sort of relief in the near future.

Nikki Williams of Greenwood, said “I’m kinda hoping that, possibly they’ll be some relief here soon. That we can go ahead and make it to work and that doesn’t have to be a stressor or worry for me and a lot of other people.”

Some residents are concerned about having enough money on them to pay for gas, also being annoyed with the high prices.

“$4.45 for a gallon of gas… well, I’ve got $100 on me so I hope I got enough. It’s annoying. We can do better. I mean, Elon Musk could give me an electric car and I’d be alright, but what can you do,” said Marc Toler of Fort Smith.