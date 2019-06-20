River Valley residents get info on flooding

Property owners in the River Valley received answers Wednesday night as they continue to clean up after historic flooding.

A community meeting was held for property owners who live in the 100-year floodplain in Fort Smith.

This means residents live in an area that has a .2 percent chance of flooding.

Floodplain Administrator Whit Montague also shared some information about flood insurance.

“She did a wonderful presentation on what the flood insurance is and the requirements to move forward and that information is key,” said Carl E. Geffken, Fort Smith city administrator. “You know once our residents have knowledge they have the power to do what they need to do.”

Geffken said they’ve asked the Army Corps of Engineers and state representatives to attend their meetings in the future.