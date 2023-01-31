ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — After icy conditions swept across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, freezing rain is projected once again. In the River Valley, the freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, creating treacherous conditions.

OG&E is getting ready for any outages that may occur as a result of the freezing rain. According to Eddie Lee Herndon with OG&E, hundreds of linemen and over 40 crews are ready to go. They’re gearing up for an extreme response but hope it’s not needed.

Accumulation of ice on power lines can cause major issues.

“When we’re approaching a quarter inch of ice, especially when temperatures arrive and start dropping below that freezing mark, that’s something we pay very close attention to,” said Herndon.

Herndon encourages everyone in the River Valley to stay off the roads, if possible.

“That’s to allow our crews and other emergency managers the time and access to roadways. It helps us decrease the response time,” said Herndon.

Travis Cooper with Sebastian County Emergency Management said there are continued plans to keep precipitation off the roads. Crews will be working consistently until the systems are over and the roads are cleared. He expects roads to remain bad into Wednesday morning and over the next couple of days.

“The application process actually happens greater and more effectively when there’s nothing coming down on top of it, and so that’s the process that we hope to have over the next 24 or 48 hours,” said Cooper.

Herndon said never to assume your neighbor has called in an outage. If OG&E is your service provider, you can report an outage by calling 1-800-522-6870. You can also visit the provider’s website.