River Valley shoppers making final purchases before stores close on Christmas Eve

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People across the River Valley are making their final purchases before stores close on Christmas Eve.

Despite it being last minute, and with early numbers showing a big uptick in in-person shopping, people are saying the mood and holiday traffic is better than they expected.

Abby Rundell and Donna Keller were out in the crowds making last-minute purchases.

“It’s not near as busy as I thought it was going to be, everybody’s been real friendly and nice,” Rundell said.

“I’ve found everything I need, everything I want. No shortages that I can tell,” Keller said.

Many businesses rely on holiday income to support them through the coldest and slowest months of the year.