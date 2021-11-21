River Valley Veterans Thanksgiving Giveaway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Several elected officials came out Saturday morning to help the River Valley Regional Food Bank with its Veterans Thanksgiving Giveaway.

The director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank says the veteran’s thanksgiving giveaway is a yearly event they host, but they were able to 1,600 people this year.

“It’s amazing; it’s the best thing that should be happening,” says retired U.S. Navy veteran Cynthia Wagner.

Wagner is one of those who made their way to the River Valley Regional Food Bank Saturday morning to pick up some Thanksgiving supplies.

At the drive-through, the vets received several different items.

“They got a turkey, they got a ham, they got all the fixings, they got flowers, just a little bit of everything today,” says the director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank, Tracy Engel.

Engel says Saturday’s giveaway is one of her favorite days of the year and everyone who came out to help made it even more special.

“We had people just getting out of their cars to help which is just inspiring, that everyone comes together,” says Engel.

The Arkansas Combate Motorcycle Group helped distribute the donations, along with a few notable figures, including U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

“These are the type of events that are obviously great for those on the receiving end, but it’s also great for those volunteering. That’s what it’s all about. People helping other people,” says U.S. Sen. Boozman.

Volunteer work and donations that didn’t go unnoticed by the veterans.

“This means the world to me because I don’t have the funds to get something for Thanksgiving,” says Wagner.

If you’d still like to donate, it is not too late; the River Valley Regional Food Bank says it’ll be accepting thanksgiving donations until Tuesday.