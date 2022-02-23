NORTHWEST ARKANSAS/RIVER VALLEY (KNWA/KFTA) — The latest winter storm has brought cold, icy conditions to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Road conditions have begun to be affected. We will update this article with road closings and weather-related incidents. There is also a map with updated highway closings and weather conditions available at idrivearkansas.com.

11:36 a.m. BENTON COUNTY reported an accident on I-49, near exit 76 in Springdale. An accident is affecting northbound traffic on the left shoulder. UPDATE : At 12:02 p.m., Benton County reported this incident as cleared.

reported an accident on I-49, near exit 76 in Springdale. An accident is affecting northbound traffic on the left shoulder. : At 12:02 p.m., Benton County reported this incident as cleared. 11:25 a.m. BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE made a social media post stating that the roads are becoming very slick with sleet and snow continuing to fall, noting that the conditions will only become more hazardous throughout the day into the evening.

made a social media post stating that the roads are becoming very slick with sleet and snow continuing to fall, noting that the conditions will only become more hazardous throughout the day into the evening. 9:48 a.m. FORT SMITH POLICE posted a tweet saying that they responded to 11 calls for service involving vehicles in the previous hour, including collisions and stall-outs. They have asked motorists to stay off the roads if possible.

For a list of school and organizational closings, please visit our page here.