Road closure on Zion Road in Fayetteville extended through August 20

road constructione_1483997549368.png

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The closure of a section of Zion Road from Vantage Drive to Old Missouri Road has been extended through August 20.

According to a news release from the city of Fayetteville, the closure will allow the contractor to install new sanitary sewer service crossings, new water main and water service crossings, and new storm drain infrastructure in the existing roadway and undercut for new roadway alignment adjacent to the existing roadway.

The road will be closed 24 hours a day during the extension.

The release says traffic will continue to be detoured around the construction area.

For more information on the construction project, visit the city’s website.

