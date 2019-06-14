Road closures announced for NWA Pride Parade & Festival

The City of Fayetteville has announced several road closures ahead of Saturday’s NWA Pride Parade & Festival.

East Avenue between Meadow Street and Dickson Street and Highland Avenue between Dickson Street and Lafayette Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. for parade staging.

The parade begins at 12 p.m. and will progress west on Dickson St. to University Ave.

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the festival: Dickson St. between N Campbell Ave. and West Ave.; School Ave. between Dickson St. and the School Ave. parking lot entrance; the municipal parking lot north of Dickson St. (Lot 55).

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise extreme caution in the area during these times.