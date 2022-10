FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Survivors’ Challenge race will close and affect multiple streets in the Fort Smith area from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

The streets affected are: South M Street, Old Greenwood Road, South O, South S, Ballpark Drive, East Valley Road Berry Hill Road, Country Club Avenue, Hendricks Boulevard and Cliff Drive.

If you are traveling in those areas consider alternate routes. Learn more about the Survivor’s Challenge at this link.