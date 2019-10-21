Road closures in Benton County due to debris

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_1550958105510.PNG.jpg

 

NorthwestArkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A number of roads are closed due to the overnight storms.

The following is a list of road closures in Benton County.

List updated at 5:47 a.m.

Atkins Road – tree down
Beaver Shores Road – tree down
Cross Hollow Road – power line in trees
Cypress Lane – tree down
Farrar Road – tree down
Hickory Drive and Hickory Lane – tree down
Holmes Road – tree down
Linville Road – tree down
Mill Dam, one lane open (near Phillips Cemetery road and Mill Dam Bridge)
Old White River Road – trees down
Red Bud off of River Cliff – tree with power lines in it
Rivercliff Road off Highway 12 east – trees down
Wager Road – tree down

Stay with KNWA for additional updates.

