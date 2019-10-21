Road closures in Benton County due to debris

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A number of roads are closed due to the overnight storms.
The following is a list of road closures in Benton County.
List updated at 5:47 a.m.
|Atkins Road – tree down
|Beaver Shores Road – tree down
|Cross Hollow Road – power line in trees
|Cypress Lane – tree down
|Farrar Road – tree down
|Hickory Drive and Hickory Lane – tree down
|Holmes Road – tree down
|Linville Road – tree down
|Mill Dam, one lane open (near Phillips Cemetery road and Mill Dam Bridge)
|Old White River Road – trees down
|Red Bud off of River Cliff – tree with power lines in it
|Rivercliff Road off Highway 12 east – trees down
|Wager Road – tree down
Stay with KNWA for additional updates.