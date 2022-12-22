ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Severe winter weather and extremely cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.

ARDOT and road crews have been working extensively to pre-treat roads with a priority on bridges and overpasses. Everyone is encouraged to stay home unless it is essential to get out.

Road conditions currently indicate ice patches through much of Northwest Arkansas, notably in the Rogers area. No major closings are reported at this time.

If you do plan to drive on roads, be sure to take the proper precautions.

Also, with temperatures forecasted to hit 30 below freezing, it is important to follow our suggested tips for dressing yourself and the supplies you should take with you in the event of an emergency.

To keep up with all the latest road conditions, view the winter weather map on IDrive Arkansas.

Follow the KNWA/FOX24 weather page for the latest updates.