Road crews clearing first snow of the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) We were able to touch base with Benton County and Crawford County road crews. Both say they keep a good eye on the weather and send trucks to trouble spots.

Benton County says it was about early this morning plowing, salting, and sanding. Crews are resting up now just in case any more work is to be done.

Both Benton and Crawford County say at this point, there have been no weather-related reported accidents, but that doesn’t mean you should air on the side of caution if you find yourself behind the wheel.

“I would just advise if you don’t have to get out, please do not go out. But if you do, even if the roads look clear there could still possibly be some slick spots so just take it a little slower. Especially when you’re approaching intersections and stop signs please slow down beforehand,” says Chris Keith with the Crawford County Road Dept.

Keith says they have not felt the need to deploy road care at this point.

However, if you are in Crawford county and you see a road that looks like it’s in need of care, he says everyone is welcome to reach out to the department directly so they can send help to where it’s needed.