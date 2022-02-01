FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Snow removal can be a project for any experienced road crew, but freezing rain and ice on top of snow is an entirely different animal.

The largest challenge is the amount of rain expected before the storm starts.

Heavy rains make it nearly impossible to pre-treat the roads and prevent ice because it washes salt and brine right off.

In the case of light rain, they may be able to pre-treat normally; however, in the case of heavy rain, they’ll limit pretreating to bridges, higher elevations, and intersections.

Nonetheless, Jay Frasier says it’ll be all hands on deck until the job is done.

“We have a lot of equipment. We have 18 road graders, we have right around 12 salt and sand plows, multiple backhoes, we have a lot of equipment to remove snow quick fast, and in a hurry,” says Frasier.

Frasier says temperatures on Thursday and Friday may limit how quickly they’re able to clear the roads, so be prepared to stay home and off the streets.

The county advises being prepared to stay off the roads for at least 48 hours and gathering all the supplies necessary to do so now.