BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road crews across the region are ready to tackle the first winter weather of the season.

Benton County Communications Director Melody Kwok said the crews in the county weren’t able to pretreat the roads because of the rain washing it away before the snow. However, she said crews will be ready to treat the roads Monday night.

“The first chance of wintry mix, we are on it, we are prepping, we had the crews notified last week that we are were going to have the potential for overtime to make sure our roads are clear,” Kwok said.

ARDOT was able to pretreat some roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, according to Public Information Officer Dave Parker.

“The plan is to get out and pretreat as soon as possible those higher elevations, those bridges and overpasses and stay a little bit ahead of this,” Parker said.

Parker said crews will be out Monday night patrolling the areas that tend to get slick. Parker and Kwok said they have plenty of salt and sand ready to go.

“We’re all in good shape across all 10 districts, all the salt supplies are excellent right now,” Parker said.