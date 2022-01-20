Road crews still treating roads for snow and ice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews are still working on some icy roads more than 24 hours after the wintry mix Northwest Arkansas saw.

Victor Barron is a supervisor in the transportation division for the city of Fayetteville. He says areas around Mount Sequoyah and roads with steep hills like North Street and Garland Avenue create a lot of problems in icy conditions.

But, crews will be out as long as it takes to make it safer.

“We’re gonna still run the trouble areas and make sure they don’t freeze back over and all that. We’ll have some people on hand,” Barron said. “If we miss something, we get a call we try to send somebody there that’s close to that area just as soon as we can.”

If you run into any problem areas on the roads, call the Fayetteville Transportation Department at 479-575-8228.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers