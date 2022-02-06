FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – In Northwest Arkansas, Roads saw anywhere from 7 inches to more than a foot of snow.

An enormous project that’s been keeping road crews busy since Tuesday.

“Secondary roads were going to get downright all the way to the asphalt and to the minor roads, if you will. The ones that haven’t been touched since Wednesday we haven’t had that opportunity,” says Dave Parker with ARDOT.

Benton County road crews report the same; primary roads are in a more than passible condition; at this point, plows are just going over anything they might have missed.

“Our paved roads are in great shape. They were all pretty clear. In addition to all the snow in the slush that melted last night that’s melting down, and we’re to get it off the streets,” says Melody Kwok with Benton County.

Benton County‘s current focus is Beaver Lake and all the unpaved roads.

“There were just certain roads that we weren’t able to go to yesterday,” says Kwok.

Job crews won’t quit until every road is 100%.

“We are pretty confident that we’re going to be able to finish the job by today. But if we’re not, will make sure that we’re out there tomorrow morning with the graders finishing the job,” says Kwok.

But even once all the streets are clear, you’re going to need to be vigilant of melting snow.

“That stretch of highway when you’re getting on and off it may look clear, but there may be one little spot that causes a problem,” says Parker.