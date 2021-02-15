Road crews working to clear the roads

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s all hands on deck for road departments as snow continues to fall across Northwest Arkansas

I spoke to ARDOT and Benton County’s communication director to see what the course of action tonight into tomorrow as it comes to clearing roads, their plans, very much alike.

“We are plowing primary roads as much as we can and then the secondary roads will be our next step,” says Benton Counties Channing Barker.

“We are going to focus on the interstate and I am just asking again for patients because for us getting to those secondary roads is probably going to be a while,” says Dave Parker with ARDOT.

The temperatures being in the single digests isn’t making it easy on anybody.

“We don’t want to use salt and sand too much because if it melts the snow the temperatures are so cold that it would just refreeze and that would cause very hazardous conditions for our community,” says Barker.

An issue not only causing problems on the county side. “Equipment does not like the cold weather things tend to freeze up and we are going to have some issues there we are just trying to stay ahead,” says Parker.

Difficult circumstances, but nothing that will stop road crews from being able to do their jobs. “We have an amazing crew of dedicated county employees that show up when it is bone-chilling cold, and it doesn’t matter what time of day it is they will show up and I just can’t thank them enough,” says Barker.