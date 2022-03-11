FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “Thankfully doesn’t look like any ice or sleet, snow is a lot easier to treat and plow and get off the streets,” says Melody Kwok with Benton County.

Both Benton County Road Crews and the Arkansas Department of Transportation say they’re keeping a close eye on the weather.

“So we went ahead and treated our road with our salt and brine mixture, and that was pretty much it in terms of treating road,” says Kwok.

“The beauty of this is that it’s sunny clear and relatively mild right now, so we can get down as much of that salt brine as possible and without worrying that it’s going to get washed away,” says Dave Parker with ARDOT.

Benton County also wants to remind everybody that even though this winter storm isn’t looking as significant as the others, we’ve dealt with this season, it would still be best to stay off the road.

Road crews need the space to do their jobs, and The more space they have, the quicker it gets done.